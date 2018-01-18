analysis

South Africa has so far "not given a clear answer" to a request from the United States to sever or downgrade relations with North Korea because of its nuclear weapons programme. By PETER FABRICIUS.

Senior US officials said on Wednesday that Washington had issued a request to sever or downgrade relations with North Korea to all the countries of the world as part of its campaign to isolate Pyongyang and prevent it developing the capability to strike the US with nuclear warheads. North Korea has repeatedly threatened to do this.

Pretoria, which maintains a firm international stance against nuclear proliferation, has been sharply critical of North Korea for continuing to detonate nuclear warheads and testing ballistic missiles to deliver them in violation of strong prohibitions by the UN.

Nonetheless, it seems unlikely to agree to reduce its diplomatic relations with North Korea which has maintained an embassy in South Africa for several years. South Africa does not have an embassy in Pyongyang but conducts its relations with North Korea through South Africa's embassy in Beijing.

But South African officials were unable to say on Wednesday how they would respond to the US request.

The senior US officials, who briefed African...