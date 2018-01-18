Botswana: Living Healthy Life Individual Responsibility

Gaborone — There is need for every Motswana to take responsibility for their own health by exercising regularly.

Senior programmes officer in the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development in Tlokweng, Ms Thato Motswakwa said this during a fitness day in Tlokweng recently. She stated that exercising should be a way of life for every Motswana.

She further mentioned that Tlokweng district office decided to do 8.4 kilometre walk from Choppies Superstore near Engen Filling Station to Star poultry and back to Choppies.

Hence she said the walk involved staff and the community to promote healthy lifestyle among Batswana.

The main objective of the event she said was to encourage people to exercise as a way of staying healthy.

She further stated that exercise started with an individual to improve their general wellbeing. Therefore exercise should be part of everyone's daily routine. She also noted that leading a healthy lifestyle did not have to be expensive as even a daily walk could do the trick.

The fitness day was held under the theme, Reviving a Pro-active Workforce. South East District Council chairperson Mr Phenyo Segoko and Tlokweng assistant district commissioner Mr Partick Tlotleng, among other dignitaries attended the event.

Source : BOPA