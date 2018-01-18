17 January 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Zimbabwe: Analysis - Will Mnangagwa's Administration Bring Closure to Post-Independence Atrocities in Zimbabwe?

analysis

The ball is now in new President Emmerson Mnangagwa's court to either follow in former Robert Mugabe's footsteps as a despotic ruler, or bring closure to the 1980s Gukurahundi mass killings in Matabeleland. By SALLY NYAKANYANGA.

From the time Zimbabwe's new President Emmerson Mnangagwa was sworn into office late in 2017, after taking over from the long-serving Robert Mugabe through military intervention, victims and families of politically inclined violence in the post-independence era have waited for his actions towards reconciliation and justice.

Mnangagwa's predecessor left without addressing the atrocities. Hence the ball is now in his court to follow in the former statesman's footsteps or bring closure to the atrocities. The 1980s Gukurahundi mass killings in Matabeleland, after Zimbabwe got its independence from the colonial regime, marked the beginning of politically motivated violence in the post-independence state.

Gukurahundi, a Shona word that explains the early rains that remove the chaff, is a period of a series of disturbances that took place in Matabeleland and Midlands just after independence, resulting in the death of thousands of civilians. While the number of people who died is still unknown, estimates point to between 10,000 to 20,000 perishing as a result.

However, no one...

