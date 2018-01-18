South Africa: Ramaphosa Returns to Traditional Values of Non-Racialism

analysis

A new situation faces all of us. It is incumbent that every organisation and institution pays close attention to developments in the ANC and the state. We need to do all we can to overcome the dreadful damage done to our country and society by corrupt elements, in order to restore integrity in both private and public spheres.

The ANC's governance structures were designed to ensure collective leadership. This is why the Top Six meet every Monday, and why the National Working Committee should meet frequently between meetings of the much larger National Executive Committee.

Despite these requirements of the ANC Constitution, Zuma managed to have his own way when he wanted to. Fortunately, given the complex situation he has inherited, Ramaphosa has been able to take the initiative to make some vital pronouncements which depart significantly from previous positions. Indeed, given the make-up of the new Top Six his 13 January statement is a remarkable reformulation of what has gone before.

It is appropriate to ask therefore, whether the absolute imperative to sustain a united front will not stand in the way of promises of renewal which in effect mean the eradication of the wrongdoing so prevalent in the...