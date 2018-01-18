Botswana: Assistant Minister Hails Khama

Serowe — Assistant Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Mr Kgotla Autlwetse has commended President Lt Gen. Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama for his 'patriotic conviction' in serving the country well and adhering to the Constitution.

Mr Autlwetse said this at a consultative meeting when addressing the residents of Moreomabele.

"We are fortunate as our presidents, who President Khama succeeded, stepped down when their 10 years presidential term lapsed, as per our Constitution," he said.

He said President Khama succeeded third president Mr Festus Mogae in 2008 after serving as Vice President in 1998, adding that the current President had also announced that the leadership would be passed to his deputy, Mr Mokgweetsi Masisi.

He noted that the President had announced that he would step down when his term ends, adding that, he had also begun visiting some villages and towns to bid the nation farewell.

Mr Autlwetse requested the residents to begin preparation for the President's visit to their constituency, but cautioned that due to the vastness of the constituency, he will only address them at Paje as he could not attend to every village.

"We have to understand that due to the vastness of our land, our President will not manage to visit every village, but arrangement wil be done, in terms of transport for those who will represent us at Paje," he said.

Village Development Committee chairperson, Mr Mosa Bakgethisi explained that ,"we have since met and have also requested that those with gifts should register with us. So plans are underway to prepare for the President's visit," he said.

Source : BOPA