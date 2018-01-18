18 January 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Three Proteas Crack Nod for ICC Test Team

Three South Africans have been selected in the ICC's Test Team of the Year for 2017.

Opening batsman Dean Elgar , wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock and fast bowler Kagiso Rabada have all been rewarded for their performances last year.

India's Virat Kohli has been named captain of the team.

It's the first time Kohli has made the ICC Test team.

ICC Test Team of the Year 2017 (in batting order):

1. Dean Elgar (South Africa)

2. David Warner (Australia)

3. Virat Kohli (captain) (India)

4. Steve Smith (Australia)

5. Cheteshwar Pujara (India)

6. Ben Stokes (England)

7. Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper) (South Africa)

8. Ravichandran Ashwin (India)

9. Mitchell Starc (Australia)

10. Kagiso Rabada (South Africa)

11. James Anderson (England)

Source: Sport24

