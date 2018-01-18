Rwanda/Equatorial Guinea: CHAN - Hey Plots Decisive Assault On Equatorial Guinea

THE national team head coach Antoine Hey has said he will use a different and decisive game plan in their next Group C encounter against Equatorial Guinea on Friday. Amavubi are aiming for a win to boost their chances of qualifying to the quarter-finals.

Amavubi settled for a goalless draw against Nigeria's Super Eagles in the opening match on Monday night at the on-going 2018 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) in Morocco.

"Equatorial Guinea will be a different match and we shall use a different game plan," Hey said after the Nigeria game in which Amavubi created more than enough scoring chances, but failed to find the back of the net.

Former Kenya coach added, "That's the match (Equatorial Guinea) we are concentrating on. The Libya game is far away and depending on the results of the second match, we will see how many points and goals we need when we play against Libya in the final game or whether we need to win it or if a draw is enough."

"So we will adjust our game plan according to what we need. On Monday we needed a point, next match against Equatorial Guinea we will need more points," Hey explained.

The German-born coach lauded his team for putting up a spirited performance against the group favourites, Nigeria.

He said that, "I am happy with the way they fought up to the last minute; we are looking forward to continue with the same spirit in the next matches. Winning would have been better, but the result (draw) we got is good enough."

Meanwhile, the Amavubi team had a recovery hydrotherapy session on Tuesday for players who were involved in Monday's game for 90 minutes while the rest trained later in the evening at Grand Stade de Tanger.

The team held their full house training session on Wednesday night as they gear up for Friday's crucial Group C encounter against Equatorial Guinea, who lost 3-0 against Libya.

Rwanda could take a significant step towards the quarter finals if they beat Equatorial Guinea, while Nigeria will be up against the 2014 winners, Libya on Friday night.

Rwanda reached the quarter-finals of the 2016 CHAN edition, which they hosted and was won by the Democratic Republic of Rwanda.

Thursday; Group B

Ivory Coast Vs Zambia 6:30pm

Namibia Vs Uganda 9:30pm

Friday; Group C

Libya Vs Nigeria 6:30pm

Eq. Guinea Vs Rwanda 9:30pm