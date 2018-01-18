17 January 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Crime Intelligence - Axing Mdluli Will Allow Cops to 'Release State Power' On Crime While New Hawks Head Sought - Mbalula

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

After seven years on suspension, Richard Mdluli has finally been removed as head of SAPS crime intelligence. Minister of "fearfokol" Fikile Mbalula made the announcement on Wednesday, claiming a revolution is under way within the police service. By ORATENG LEPODISE and GREG NICOLSON.

Speaking in Pretoria, Police Minister Fikile Mbalula announced on Wednesday that an agreement had been reached for Lieutenant-General Richard Mdluli, the suspended head of crime intelligence, to be relieved from his duties immediately, with full benefits. Mdluli was suspended in 2011 with full pay.

"This will enable us to move to the next chapter and instil stability and vision at crime intelligence," said Mbalula. According to the minister, SAPS had reached a mutual agreement with Mdluli for him to take early retirement, immediately ending his contract and allowing him to receive full retirement benefits.

Mbalula and the new national SAPS commissioner, Khehla Sitole, said allowing Mdluli to resign would help the police achieve long-term stability, driven by on-the-ground, intelligence-led crime prevention and combat strategies.

"We're not going to continue to pay senior officers while they're sitting at home. We want all those who are in service and are being paid a salary to do the work," said...

South Africa

Forced Abortions - a New Frontier in the War On Women's Bodies?

Partners and families allegedly drugged women and in some cases even physically restrained them as doctors performed the… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.