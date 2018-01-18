South Africa: Crime Intelligence - Axing Mdluli Will Allow Cops to 'Release State Power' On Crime While New Hawks Head Sought - Mbalula

analysis

After seven years on suspension, Richard Mdluli has finally been removed as head of SAPS crime intelligence. Minister of "fearfokol" Fikile Mbalula made the announcement on Wednesday, claiming a revolution is under way within the police service. By ORATENG LEPODISE and GREG NICOLSON.

Speaking in Pretoria, Police Minister Fikile Mbalula announced on Wednesday that an agreement had been reached for Lieutenant-General Richard Mdluli, the suspended head of crime intelligence, to be relieved from his duties immediately, with full benefits. Mdluli was suspended in 2011 with full pay.

"This will enable us to move to the next chapter and instil stability and vision at crime intelligence," said Mbalula. According to the minister, SAPS had reached a mutual agreement with Mdluli for him to take early retirement, immediately ending his contract and allowing him to receive full retirement benefits.

Mbalula and the new national SAPS commissioner, Khehla Sitole, said allowing Mdluli to resign would help the police achieve long-term stability, driven by on-the-ground, intelligence-led crime prevention and combat strategies.

"We're not going to continue to pay senior officers while they're sitting at home. We want all those who are in service and are being paid a salary to do the work," said...