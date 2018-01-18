18 January 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: AB, De Kock Named in ICC Odi Team

Tagged:

Related Topics

Two South Africans have been selected in the ICC's Test Team of the Year for 2017.

Batsman AB de Villiers and wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock have cracked the nod for the team announced by the ICC on Thursday.

For De Villiers, this is the seventh time in eight years that he has been chosen in the ICC ODI Team of the Year.

De Kock was also rewarded with a spot in the ICC Test Team of the Year. India's Virat kohli has been named captain of the team, as well as the Test team.

ICC ODI Team of the Year 2017 (in batting order):

1. David Warner (Australia)

2. Rohit Sharma (India)

3. Virat Kohli (captain) (India)

4. Babar Azam (Pakistan)

5. AB de Villiers (South Africa)

6. Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper) (South Africa)

7. Ben Stokes (England)

8. Trent Boult (New Zealand)

9. Hasan Ali (Pakistan)

10. Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)

11. Jasprit Bumrah (India)

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Forced Abortions - a New Frontier in the War On Women's Bodies?

Partners and families allegedly drugged women and in some cases even physically restrained them as doctors performed the… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.