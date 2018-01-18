South Africa: AB, De Kock Named in ICC Odi Team

Two South Africans have been selected in the ICC's Test Team of the Year for 2017.

Batsman AB de Villiers and wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock have cracked the nod for the team announced by the ICC on Thursday.

For De Villiers, this is the seventh time in eight years that he has been chosen in the ICC ODI Team of the Year.

De Kock was also rewarded with a spot in the ICC Test Team of the Year. India's Virat kohli has been named captain of the team, as well as the Test team.

ICC ODI Team of the Year 2017 (in batting order):

1. David Warner (Australia)

2. Rohit Sharma (India)

3. Virat Kohli (captain) (India)

4. Babar Azam (Pakistan)

5. AB de Villiers (South Africa)

6. Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper) (South Africa)

7. Ben Stokes (England)

8. Trent Boult (New Zealand)

9. Hasan Ali (Pakistan)

10. Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)

11. Jasprit Bumrah (India)

Source: Sport24