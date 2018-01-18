Nigeria: Breaking - Ebonyi Shutdown Schools Over Lassa Fever

Ebonyi state government has shut down all private, government and mission schools in the state following the out break of Lassa Fever in the state which has claimed the lives of health workers in the state and left many critical at Irrua specialist hospital.

The State Commissioner for Education, Prof John Eke who made the announcement to newsmen in Abakaliki said that the decision was taken following a mother and her child who tested positive to the disease yesterday.

Prof Eke said that to ensure the safety of the lives of school children in the state, the schools will remain closed till Friday next week and warned parents to be mindful of who they relate with and ensure that they keep their environment clean.

When LEADERSHIP visited some of the private schools it was observed that management of different school were already on ground to ensure that those who came to school were asked to return back home.

A teacher, Miss Ifeanyinwa Nwokoro lamented the outbreak of the disease in the state and said that they decided to comply to the directive in the interest of their children. Ends.

I tried this ancient herb to improve my sex-life and it actually worked, it is an upgrade for me and madam's happiness.