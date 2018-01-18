18 January 2018

South Africa: Yet Another ANC Official Shot Dead in KZN

Another ANC official has been shot dead in KwaZulu-Natal, police confirmed on Thursday.

Sifiso Derrick Mlambo, 33, a branch secretary from Empembeni in Richards Bay, was shot dead at about 19:00 on Wednesday night, police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said.

"Mlambo was asked by someone to deliver goods at Empembeni area. While offloading the goods, an unknown man opened fire, fatally wounding him," she said.

Mbhele said, after the shooting, the suspect fled the scene in his getaway vehicle.

"The motive for the attack is unknown at this stage. A case of murder was opened at Esikhaleni police station for investigation," added Mbhele.

Mlambo's murder follows that of Njabulo "Jija" Dlamini, a Ward 2 councillor in the Jozini local municipality of northern KwaZulu-Natal, who was stabbed to death while on holiday in Richards Bay on the night of January 1.

