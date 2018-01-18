South Africa: Ngidi's Emotional Message to Mentor

Lungi Ngidi says he will never have the words to thank his mentor, Pierre de Bruyn , for giving him the chance to become a professional cricketer.

De Bruyn, a former Dolphins and Titans player, is the man who set about convincing Ngidi to relocate from KwaZulu-Natal to Pretoria around five years ago.

De Bruyn was head coach at the University of Pretoria at the time, and he had heard about a talented kid called Lungi Ngidi, who was in school at Hilton College on a scholarship.

After making the trip to see this potential talent first-hand, De Bruyn was sold and he set about trying to convince Ngidi to move to Tuks .

Ngidi was reluctant at first, but looking back he says that it was De Bruyn's commitment and faith in him that ultimately swayed him to make the move.

"It took him three years, actually," Ngidi said of De Bruyn's recruitment efforts.

"He first arrived in my Grade 10 year and asked me to come to the Titans then, and I wasn't having it.

"But it was amazing how consistently he would arrive and keep asking for me. I wanted to see if he really meant it, so I also kind of played hard to get.

"Eventually, in my matric year, I wanted to further my studies and he offered me that opportunity and playing cricket at the same time.

"When I arrived here (Pretoria), I honestly didn't know where it was going to go. I thought to myself: Just play, do what you can do as best you can ... and here I am today."

Looking back, Ngidi knows that the move was the right one, and he could not find the right words to thank De Bruyn.

"I don't think thanking him would be enough," Ngidi said.

"I wouldn't even know where to start.

"He moved me from where my cricket had taken a dip and brought me to a place where I'm now able to flourish as a sportsman.

"Words wouldn't be enough to thank him."

Source: Sport24