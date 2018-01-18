18 January 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Alimenda Set to Sign for Nichrut

By Mukudzei Chingwere Midlands Bureau

VETERAN midfielder Stephen Alimenda, dumped by Triangle at the end 2017, has resurfaced at newly promoted Premiership outfit Nichrut where he will likely sign a one-year contract after convincing coach John Nyikadzino. The player who has featured for such clubs like Lancashire Steel, Mwana Africa, Highlanders, CAPS United and Dynamos will join other players such as Zvenyika Makonese, William Mapfumo and Takesure Chinyama who have been in the game for a long time.

Alimenda also briefly left the country for Hong Kong where he was supposed to seal a deal with Eastern Sports Club, but the move failed to materialise. Despite age seemingly catching up with Alimenda, Nyikadzino believes the midfielder will bring grit and experience to his newboys. Nyikadzino, charmed by Alimenda, has since advised his executive to recruit him.

"I have talked to Stephen and he has agreed to join us. I told the executive to bring him on board so they are finalising his papers so that he will be part of us this season. "He is a good player and he will come with some vital experience that will be important for us in the Premier League," Nyikadzino said.

