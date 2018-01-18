Zimbabwe: Mberengwa Family Tragedy As Three Infants Burn to Death

Tragedy struck an Mberengwa family Tuesday night when three children were burnt to death inside a bedroom hut they were sleeping in.

The hut caught fire in the middle of the night when a candle which was reportedly left burning when the family retired for bed, ignited the flames engulfed the whole structure leading to the tragic deaths.

The incident took place at Mawani Village under Chief Maziofa.

Michelle Hamandishe, 4, Yvonne Shiri and Unity Masundire both three years old were burnt beyond recognition.

Narrating the ordeal, family spokesperson, Garai Masundire, said the family was devastated following the loss.

"A family member left the candle on when the children retired for the night. The flame from the candle may have then caught on to some flammable material and ignited the fire," said the grief stricken Masundire.

He appealed for assistance from well-wishers to assist them to meet the burial expenses.

Officer Commanding Mberengwa District, Chief Superintendent Naboth Nyacheka, confirmed the incident and urged parents to ensure they do not leave their children exposed to life threatening situations.

"We urge parents to leave their children under the guidance of responsible adults and ensure that candles and other dangerous objects are not within the children's reach," said Chief Superintendent Nyacheka.