NAMIBIA's women's hockey team completed their home preparations for the Indoor Hockey World Cup with a thrilling 5-5 draw against Namibian men's champions, Windhoek Old Boys on Tuesday night.

In an exciting match that ebbed and flowed, Kiana Cormack scored a brace and Marcia Venter, Jeani Holz and Dure Boshoff one goal each for the women, while Bucko Bartlett scored a hat-trick and Etienne de Villiers a brace for WOB.

Namibia's women applied the early pressure and after wasting several short corners, Marcia Venter put them ahead midway through the first half after being put clear by Cormack.

WOB were soon level though, as Siabonga Martins sent in a square ball and Etienne de Villiers slammed the ball into the net.

WOB upped the tempo, with Martins putting in some strong runs, and just before halftime he led another counterattack that De Villiers finished off to put them 2-1 ahead at the break.

Namibia's women drew level three minutes after the break when Cormack hit the back of the net after being put clear by Boshoff, while they upped the tempo with two short corners being saved by WOB keeper Jacobus Coetzee.

Namibia's women regained the lead when Holz stabbed in a loose ball after Boshoff's shot was blocked, but WOB immediately equalised after a great solo goal by Bartlett, who twirled around a defender and wrong-footed Petro Stofberg in the women's goals.

With the match opening up, Namibia's women took a 5-4 lead when Zani van Lill's shot was blocked and Cormack stabbed home the loose ball, but WOB threw everything into the attack in the final minutes.

Stofberg made some great saves to keep them at bay, but with a minute to go, Bartlett scored from a short corner to make the final score 5-5.

It was a fine performance by the women who were missing captain Maggy Mengo, Sunelle Ludwig and Gillian Hermanus and coach Erwin Handura expressed satisfaction with their performance.

"We had a good game and scored some good goals, it's just our short corners did not work too well and we conceded at least three soft goals, especially two of them so we could have won the game. But with Old Boys being the men's league champions for the past five years or so, it's a good result for us," he said.

"A couple of our players were not available. Maggy picked up a knock against the combined team last week, Sunelle is ill and Gillian is in Cape Town to write university exams. But the players here gave a good account of themselves and that shows that we have depth in our team, so if we get any injuries at the World Cup, the other players will be good enough to take their places," he added.

Handura yesterday left for the European Championships which take place in the Czech capital, Prague, where he will study Namibia's opponents at the World Cup.

"It will be a good opportunity for me to see the likes of Germany, the Czech Republic, Ukraine and Russia who are all in our pool, while we will also see how Holland plays, because we have three friendly matches against them as well. So it will be good to see the European style of play and then to prepare my team accordingly and to work out ways to counter them," he said.

Handura will stay in Europe and will be shortly joined by his team who fly out next Friday.