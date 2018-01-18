Uganda's Cranes have vowed to throw everything but the kitchen sink at the Brave Warriors when they clash in their penultimate 2018 African Nations Championship Group B match at the Stade Marrakech on Thursday night.

That much Cranes' head coach Sebestien Desabre promised during the pre-match press conference in Marrakech on Wednesday.

Uganda were thumped 3-1 by Zambia in their Chan opener on Sunday, while Namibia surprised Ivory Coast 1-0.

The results see three-point Zambia top the group on goal difference ahead of Namibia, with the Ivorians in third and basement team Uganda yet to register on the board.

"We analysed the previous match against Zambia to correct the mistakes we made. We also analysed Namibia on video to prepare our tactical plan because this is a very important match for us," Desabre said.

The Frenchman, who had only been in charge of the team ten days prior to the start of the tournament, was not impressed with his side's effort against Zambia and wants them to be more clinical in front of goal.

Additionally he feels the fitness levels were not up to the desired standard as they ran out of steam in the second half against the Chipolopolo.

"We must win with an offensive plan. It's very important that we score first, because we need that to build momentum.

"My philosophy remains the same for the second game. I will ask the same thing from my boys. The only difference is that we must score from the chances we create.

"We have a good motivation for tomorrow. We know if we win the next two games we will play in the quarter-finals," said Lesabre.

Brave Warriors counterpart Ricardo Mannetti, who admitted to being pleasantly surprised by his charges application against the Elephants, expects nothing less from Uganda given their current predicament.

However, the Brave Warriors are equipped to deal with the threat from the Cranes, he said.

"Uganda is a very different opponent to Ivory Coast, so our approach will be very different.

We saw how they play, and they saw how we play. At the end of the day, all of us in this group want to make it to the quarter finals," said Mannetti.

"There's a certain style of football we need to play if we want to get out of the group. You can't just play reckless football and hope for the best. We need to plan, and that is what we did. We have planned for Uganda in isolation as well as keeping an eye out for the next opponent [Zambia]," he added.

Victory for Namibia, coupled with a draw or a win for Zambia in their match against Ivory Coast will put the Brave Warriors through to the last eight stage with a game to spare.

But captain Ronald Ketjijere is not looking for favours from their rivals and has re-iterated the need for the Brave Warriors to put in another uncompromising shift against a wounded opponent whose confidence may be fragile following their heavy opening defeat.

"It's all about taking one game at a time. We can't be looking too far ahead. We're working on a tactic that we'll use against Uganda and that tactic involves us doubling our effort. Yes we beat Ivory Coast, but we have not achieved anything yet," Ketjijere warned.

As far as achievements go, Mannetti believes his side is growing in character and belief as evidenced in their last-ditch win over pre-tournament favourites Ivory Coast on Sunday.

As the minutes ticked by and with the sides deadlocked at 0-0, the players took it upon themselves to push for defender Charles Hambira's stoppage time winner, Mannetti said.

"Yes I was a very surprised by how the players responded to the Ivory Coast game given that it was our first time at this tournament," he said.

"We were all surprised when that one goal came, because we had more chances than Ivory Coast but they were not going in, so at the time we on the technical bench were happy with that situation at 0-0 and thought we'll look for the points elsewhere.

"But they had other plans. They still wanted to go forward and go for a goal which eventually they got," he continued.

"I was over the moon. I have to applaud the players for the character they showed and not tiring from trying. They were relentless and believed they could do it."

Similarly, Ivory Coast believe they have the fortitude to overcome the setback of losing to Namibia and make it through to the knock-out rounds.

Elephants head coach Ibrahim Kamara put the defeat down to inexperience of his relatively youthful side.

"We really need a result tomorrow. It's not a question of launching a pirate like attack, but we have to get a result to be proud of.

"We have no choice. Our back is against the wall. We have to be ambitious and try to avoid what happened against Namibia," said Kamara.

"The first match was a first at an international competition for many of our players. I think they have got the measure of what is expected and we have to go forward and fully committed to Friday's game and get the result we need."

There's a perception that Ivory Coast should be coasting through Group B, but there are no pushovers in the pool, said Kamara whose Elephants finished third at the 2016 Chan held in Rwanda.

"Public opinion might be that Uganda, Namibia, Zambia are not big football personalities but we know different. The winner of the tournament can come from this pool," he explained.

"We have a team that's strong mentally. We don't really feel the pressure. We have learnt lessons from past experiences. We're not going to focus on that, but will focus on the here and now.

Being group leaders means that Zambia have a target on their back, head coach Wedson Nyirenda said.

"We will be up against a team that is licking their wounds and who need to prove something after being beaten by Namibia. A wounded team is a dangerous team. They will be motivated by the fact that they are playing the team that is top of the group.

"We have set the tone after beating a strong Uganda team to be top of the group. We have to maintain our level and play to win so that we can reach the quarter-finals," said Nyirenda.