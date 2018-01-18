Namibia: Body of Calueque Canal Drowning Victim Found

THE body of the 13-year-old boy who drowned in the Calueque-Oshakati canal at Epalela in the Omusati region last Friday, was retrieved on Tuesday afternoon.

Community members at Omakuya village of the Epalela area found the body at around 17h00 and informed the police, Omusati police spokesperson Anna Kunga told The Namibian yesterday.

Mushinonge Ulinana drowned on Friday when he and other children were coming from school. He was a Grade 3 pupil at the Onhoko Primary School.

After his drowning, police divers from Oshakati were dispatched to search for the body on Saturday, but could not find it.

Community members had even called for water utility NamWater to stop pumping water into the canal to make it easier to retrieve the body.

The company's spokesperson, Johannes Shigwedha, however, said at the time that stopping the pumping of water would not lead to the discovery of the body as the area where Ulinana fell is part of a deep trench in the canal stretching about two kilometres long, and his body might be stuck in the debris at the bottom of the trench.

"The trench where he fell is deep, and if we stop pumping, the water will stop flowing, and the body might not be found easily. It is better to continue pumping," he added.

Meanwhile, the three of the four boys who were struck by lightning at Otjikuanjimi cattle post in Kunene are said to be recovering well in the Opuwo State Hospital.

A source at the hospital told The Namibian yesterday that the boys are expected to be discharged soon.

Rapasavi Ngombe (17), Maveriseri Ngombe (18) and Kauhaterua Tjundunda (14), survived the lightning bolt that killed Makuriremo Mbinge (16), after striking a tree where they had taken shelter during a rainstorm.