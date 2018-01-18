17 January 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Joburg Housing - ANC Councillor Held for Illegal Sale of City-Owned Property, Alleged Hijackers Appear in Court

An ANC councillor and former MMC of Housing, Dan Bovu, was arrested and charged with fraud and theft at the Lenasia South Police station on Wednesday for allegedly selling property owned by the City of Johannesburg. By NKATEKO MABASA.

Dan Bovu, an ANC councillor and former Member of the Mayoral Committee for Housing in the City of Johannesburg, stands accused of fraudulently selling stands belonging to the City to desperate residents.

Dan Bovu served as Member of the Mayoral Committee for Housing under Parks Tau and currently serves as an ANC councillor and regional deputy secretary general in Johannesburg.

It is alleged that in 2006 a community member of the Vlakfontein area, south of Johannesburg, was looking for a stand. He allegedly met Bovu, who was then an ANC ward councillor and working for the Thembelihle Development Fund, which was assisting people to buy stands in that area.

The community member was allegedly given an account number by Bovu and instructed to deposit money for the stand in it. However, he later found out that the same stand was sold to another community member. The two men then decided to take the matter to court.

The NPA later decided not...

