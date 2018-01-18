South Africa: The Wails of Righteous Indignation Are Often Far Removed From the Site of Struggle

opinion

Why don't we have a word for malignant virtue? For what happens when righteousness turns rogue? Why aren't we teaching the requisite restraint in our schools, and busting offenders on YouTube?

'What is wanted is not the will to believe, but the wish to find out, which is the exact opposite' - Bertrand Russell

There's no consensus, of course, as to the nature of moral rectitude. People on the left tend to see it in qualities like compassion, modesty and fairness, whereas those on the right add in things like duty, decency and discipline. It doesn't matter though which model is chosen; anyone who determines that the world needs changing, in any way, runs the risk of falling into this ever-present behavioural trap. Including me, here.

At its source the problem is one of resentment or anger. Having taken up a particular position, in a particular moral contest, it's difficult not to cast other people, or other institutions, as the arch enemies of goodness. It's built into the paradigm, you could say, or self evident.

Up to a point, of course, this is not only unproblematic, but entirely commendable. At least to those on one's own side of the battle....