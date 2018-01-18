South Africa: 'I Call On All Boere to Come in Their Masses to Hoërskool Overvaal' - Voice Note Goes Viral As Protesters Gather

As protesters gathered outside Hoërskool Overvaal in Vereeniging on Thursday, a voice note has called on all "boere" to come in their masses to protect children at the school.

The voice note, that was recorded by a woman speaking in Afrikaans said: "I call on all boere to come in masses together on 18 January 2018 to High School Overvaal."

"I give instructions that we must protest in peace and that we will not stand for any enemy that tries to disadvantage our children, schools and language.

"Come let us demonstrate together as a 'volk' - we can stand in unity. Our children, schools and language is no one's punching bag."

On Thursday morning, some residents and parents gathered in opposition to the protesters, who were made up of members of the EFF, ANC and Black First Land First.

DA members were also present outside the school, however, some protesters were seen trampling on a DA t-shirt.

The residents who were opposing the protests were carrying baseball bats and sticks. Police were standing between them and protesters.

On Wednesday, an estimated 100 protesters gathered in front of the high school after 55 pupils, to be taught in English, were denied access to the predominantly Afrikaans school, despite a Gauteng Department of Education directive.

The school went to court to challenge the department's order, who ruled in its favour.

ANCYL Gauteng provincial secretary Siphosami Bonisile Sigasa "Bones" was shot in the face with rubber bullets by police.

A second ANC member, Mpho Gabi was shot in the arm and back.

Ten people were arrested for public violence and are expected to appear in the Vereeniging Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Lungelo Dlamini could not confirm whether some of the protesters received bail on Wednesday.

