South Africa: Settle Your Tax Debt Before Deadline

Taxpayers who owe the South African Revenue Service (SARS) have been reminded that they have until 31 January 2018 to make payment.

"Individual taxpayers who filed personal income tax returns last year and were assessed to owe SARS money are reminded that they have until 31 January 2018 to make payment," the revenue collection service said on Thursday.

According to acting SARS spokesperson Sicelo Mkosi, there are about 236 500 individual taxpayers countrywide who fall in this category.

"These taxpayers filed their personal income tax returns during Tax Season 2017. These income tax returns were assessed and the taxpayers were found to owe SARS money," said Mkosi.

Taxpayers who fail to comply will face various enforcement actions, such as penalties, interests, as well as criminal processes if they do not pay by the deadline.

SARS makes allowance for taxpayers in financial difficulty to approach it in order to defer payment or pay in instalments within qualifying criteria.

Taxpayers who fall in this category are urged to make arrangements before the 31 January 2018 deadline.

"Taxpayers who wish to make such a payment arrangement must go to their nearest SARS branch or call the SARS Contact Centre on 0800 00 7277," Mkosi added.

Taxpayers are reminded that three main payment channels are available, namely on eFiling, at a bank or via EFT. SARS branches do not accept payments, whether cash or cheque.

SARS also thanked taxpayers who filed income tax returns during the 2017 tax season and who already paid their tax debt.