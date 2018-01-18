Namibia: Higher Education Minister Kandjii-Murangi Mum On Students' Plight

HIGHER education minister Itah Kandjii-Murangi yesterday avoided talking about the uncertainty faced by needy students if tertiary institutions refuse to register them because they could not provide guarantees for loans.

Thousands of students funded by the Namibia Student Financial Assistant Fund (NSFAF) were given acknowledgement letters with no guarantee for payment last week, as registration at tertiary institutions got underway.

All the three institutions of higher learning enrolling NSFAF-sponsored students - the University of Namibia, the Namibia University of Science and Technology and the International University of Management - told The Namibian on Monday that they would not register students with acknowledgement letters only.

When asked about what the ministry and NSFAF were doing to address the issue of acknowledgement letters that do not guarantee payment, Kandjii-Murangi could not give a definite answer.

Instead, the minister, who inaugurated the new NSFAF board in Windhoek, said she had met university representatives to discuss the issue.

"We have engaged the universities, and we are looking into it," she said.

Kandjii-Murangi also could not allow the new NSFAF board chairperson, Jerome Mutumba, to answer any question about the students' plight.

"It is too early. I have not given him an appointment letter yet. It is premature to ask details regarding the operations of NSFAF," she said.

The new board, she said, and the NSFAF staff should find innovative ways to ensure that more than 8 000 students who qualify for higher education have been catered for.

The minister urged NSFAF to identify these students from all 14 regions and assist them.

NUST rector Tjama Tjivikua said the meeting did not deal with the acknowledgement letters but with how to bridge the gap regarding funding.

Tjivikua also said should the university accept such letters, this would disadvantage them should NSFAF fail to pay for the students in the end.

Namibia National Students Organisation (Nanso) president, Ester Simon could not say what steps the organisation was taking to ensure that students with acknowledgement letters would be allowed to register.

Unam spokesperson Simeon Namesho also confirmed that they had met the higher education minister but they did not discuss the issue of acknowledgement letters.

"There were discussions and information requested from us but nothing else," he said, adding that the universities would still not allow those with acknowledgement letters to register on the strength of those letters.

THE NEW BOARD

Kandjii-Murangi, however, said there would be no retrenchments and budget cuts at NSFAF.

This is despite the fact that NSFAF is understood to be broke and has not been paying fees even for students who had award letters.

Kandjii-Murangi said the board chaired by Jerome Mutumba, the spokesperson of the Development Bank of Namibia, has been tasked with carrying out President Hage Geingob's directive.

Geingob announced last December that NSFAF would be reduced to a department in the higher education ministry.

The minister said restoring service delivery and the trust of students, parents, staff and that of the public in the fund is pertinent.

"The reintegration or the repatriation back to the ministry has to happen within the confines of the law, and I do not think there would be anyone affected.

"There are different processes that normally happen, and NSFAF is not an exception, and it would be treated accordingly," she said.

Kandjii-Murangi said, although she expects the board to provide clear, effective guidance and leadership to the affairs of NSFAF, she also expects them to take correct and decisive action to improve governance.

She expressed hope for a harmonious relationship between the board and management, while adding that she is not appointing anyone from the previous board.

Her comments were in light of the publications last year of the relationship between NSFAF chief executive Hilya Nghiwete and the then board led by Patty Karuaihe-Martin.

According to the minister, everything else, including the board's term, which should be three years, will be determined by how fast the winding down process takes place.

"I expect the fund to also look at relevant processes that are needed to expedite the transformation of NSFAF and to ensure that the transformative processes do not negatively affect service delivery," said the minister.

The board members are Stephen Tjiuoro (Namibia Association of Medical Aid Funds), Ananias Abner (basic education ministry), Adda Angula (Development Bank of Namibia), Natascha Cheikhyoussef (higher education ministry), Isak Neema (Namibia Statistics Agency) and Tulimeke Munyika (home affairs ministry).