TANZANIA Football Federation (TFF) yesterday denounced claims made by Young Africans General Secretary, Boniface Mkwasa, who said TFF was favouring Simba in its decisions.

According to an official statement distributed to members of press from the federation's Media and Communications department, TFF was saddened by Mkwasa's remarks.

"There has been information from Mkwasa saying we have favoured Simba to use the National Stadium in their league match against Singida United tomorrow (today), while Yanga will host Mwadui today (yesterday) at Uhuru Stadium," reads part of the statement.

The statement further said the Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB) whose chairman is Clement Sanga who also serves as Yanga Acting Chairman, is the body which has responsibilities to choose playing grounds to be used by clubs in the country as such, it could have been fair for him (Mkwasa) to ask Sanga why Simba have been allowed to use the National Stadium while Yanga will be permitted to use the venue in their next league game and not criticising TFF as he did.

"TFF has been working closely with Yanga as far as assisting to eliminate some of the problems currently facing the club is concerned, as such we are always touched to hear favouritism claims of which we do not entertain," the statement revealed.

During a press conference held at Yanga headquarters in the city on Tuesday, Mkwasa said it was unfair for them to host Mwadui at Uhuru Stadium, while their opponents Simba will play Singida United at the National Stadium despite both sides coming from the same region and trade in the same league, a move he attributed to favouritism by TFF.

The National Stadium with the capacity of 60,000 spectators was closed for some months to pave the way for pitch renovation which involved total removal of grasses and new ones were planted.

The venue was re-opened recently during the Interparliamentary Games by the Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Harrison Mwakyembe, who said the newly planted grasses will last for a period of ten years.