South Africa: Social Development On Daily Maverick Report Regarding Minister Dlamini's SABC Real Talk Interview

It is with utter disgust and disappointment to read reports by the Daily Maverick on the Minister of Social Development's interview on Real Talk with Anele.

The reports which are completely untrue and are a display of gutter journalism to destroy anyone who dares to give a different narrative on Minister Bathabile Dlamini.

Firstly, the interview was not conducted during the 'bruising conference' but on December 7/8. The Daily Maverick could have simply checked its facts.

Secondly, The Department of Social Development through GCIS buys media space for the sole purpose of marketing and advertising of the Minister of Social Development, the department and its agencies.

To date, through GCIS the department has transferred more than R5 million to the SABC for this purpose and we will not be apologetic for investing in the SABC. The SABC gives us space across all its platforms on radio, TV and online media. They give us a schedule to agree and be available for.

The SABC is a strategic partner for communication because it has the reach, the platforms and the languages. They have a dedicated sales team to get business from Government Departments. A standard practice in the media industry.

Understanding the lack of resources and personnel in different media houses, The Department of Social Development uses different strategies and different platforms to make sure that the work of the Minister and the Department receives the necessary coverage. We cannot rely on the media to tell our story.

For instance, we buy Outside Broadcasting services from the SABC and community radio stations when we go to rural areas. The SABC chooses the programmes and the slots. We also understand that sometimes the distance between Nquthu and Durban would not make sense for any news editor to send a journalist and photographer/camera person to cover an Imbizo.

In the past, we have travelled to Las Vegas with an SABC news team when we were nominated for an award. We have travelled with a team from Carte Blanche to Brazil to fetch our children in distress in that country and we paid. It would have been impossible for any media to send and spend its resources to these places. We buy space in different magazines and print media and they choose where, how and when to place them. Our responsibility is to provide content and sometimes artwork and interviewees.

The Minister is the face of the department and its agencies. We hope that Anele who has worked hard for her brand will take the necessary steps against the Daily Maverick.

Media inquiries may be forwarded to Ms Lumka Oliphant

