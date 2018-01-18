MOZAMBICAN President Filipe Nyusi has expressed confidence in President Mnangagwa's ability to turn around Zimbabwe's economy as he vowed to continue supporting Government in implementing development programmes within the two countries. Addressing delegates during a lunch reception for President Mnangagwa at the Mozambican state house here, President Nyusi, who was accompanied by former Mozambique presidents Cdes Joaquim Chissano and Amando Guebuza, congratulated Zimbabweans for the peaceful political transition following the resignation of Former President Robert Mugabe almost two months ago.

President Mnangagwa assumed power following a peaceful process that saw him being nominated by Zanu-PF to lead the party and country after the Zimbabwe Defence Forces launched Operation Restore Legacy that was aimed at weeding out criminals who had surrounded Cde Mugabe and were fostering an unpalatable environment in the country. Operation Restore Legacy was endorsed by Zimbabweans across the political divide, regional and international communities.

"I extend congratulations on your leadership. Zimbabweans have confidence in you and my government is willing to work with you to transform our economies towards sustainable growth," said President Nyusi, who described President Mnangagwa as a freedom fighter whom he met during the liberation struggle. He said President Mnangagwa's visit demonstrated the cordial relations between the two states and renewed commitment to bilateral ties.

Zimbabwe and Mozambique worked closely to dislodge foreign domination to usher in majority rule in the two countries. "It gives me great honour and joy to address my brother (President Mnangagwa) on his first visit to Mozambique after taking over as President in Zimbabwe. On behalf of Mozambican people and my own behalf we wish you the best," said President Nyusi.

"Zimbabwe and Mozambique enjoy excellent relations. The two states are natural allies and have been united to in the struggle against foreign domination." He said the visit was a good platform to discuss mutual challenges and opportunities and called for increased trade ties and partnerships in infrastructure projects.

President Nyusi said Mozambique was a key partner in development projects such as energy, rail and road infrastructure and urged Zimbabweans to also come and invest in his country. He said Mozambique will continue to work closely with Zimbabwe in preserving regional peace, security and unity.