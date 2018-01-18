18 January 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Call to Register for Dugmore Trophy

By Takudzwa Chitsiga

The Zimbabwe Golf Association development officer Boniface Chigorimbo has called on players who qualified for the Zimbabwe Matchplay to register their availability in time ahead of the tourney scheduled at the end of this month. Chigorimbo said this ahead of the first tournament of the 2018 season -- the Dugmore Trophy -- at the Bulawayo Golf Club from tomorrow until Sunday.

The event will see several top amateurs converge for the competition, which also carries with it the Windhoek Lager Green jacket points. "All players who qualified for the Zimbabwe Matchplay, please register now, as only ten players have registered so far. The Zimbabwe Matchplay is set for Chapman Golf Club on January 26 to 28," said Chigorimbo.

A three-member Zimbabwe team will be on the course at the Golf and Country Club in Namibia for the Windhoek Lager Africa Jacket Golf Championship which will also draw participants from Botswana, South Africa, and Zambia from June 5-9.

The three amateurs will compete for points in five qualifying tournaments namely Dugmore Trophy, Julius Robinson Trophy, Mawegu Amateur Championship, Masvingo Open as well as the Rowland Park Open.

