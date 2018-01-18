Zimbabwe: First Lady Donates Big

FIRST Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa yesterday donated 100 tonnes of an assortment of goods to two orphanages and hospitals around the country. The goods were supplied by the Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ). Handing over the goods to representatives of Manhinga Orphanage and Mutoko Leprosy Centre in Harare yesterday, the First Lady applauded GMAZ for answering her calls to help the less privileged in society.

"I feel very humbled when organisations like GMAZ and others step up to support me in fulfilling my passion of extending a hand to the less privileged in our society and the foodstuffs which you handed to me today are my answered prayers. I know this truck will not be enough to cover all the provinces as I had envisioned, but it will make a difference and I am truly grateful for that.

"I accept these foodstuffs with much gratitude and appreciation. This truck will not even stop at my offices or my house. From here it is on transition straight to the beneficiaries, to the hospital kitchens because patients deserve to eat quality food for them to recover quickly," said the First Lady.

"When the food reaches the hospital kitchens I will make sure I engage the staff there and agree on measures to avoid abuse and wastages. At the same time, I will also ask the management of the hospitals to allow me to know the patients admitted to assess their required sufficient quantities." GMAZ chairman Mr Tafadzwa Musarara said they were moved by the First Lady's plea to assist the needy.

"We have an assortment of goods that we have come up with following your call to assist you in your endeavour to assist or to feed the marginalised. We have answered to your call and we have here an assortment that will cater for the orphanages for the next 12 months. We want, as an organisation, to urge other industries to join hands and help the underprivileged," he said.

"Your Excellency, the industry has always been there, but the hospitals were failing to get enough food. What was missing is you Amai. Now this is our small gesture and we are the food industry and we are ready to help." He said the GMAZ will provide food for 10 hospitals in the next 12 months.