Seychelles: Representing SIDS Dock At the World Future Energy Summit

press release

Aside from representing Seychelles, President Danny Faure is also representing the Small Island Developing States Dock Assembly (SIDS DOCK) at the World Future Energy Summit (WFES) currently being held in Abu Dhabi as part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2018.

President Danny Faure was elected as President of the third SIDS DOCK Assembly in September 2017, a small island developing states initiative for renewable energy and sustainable development during the last United Nations General Assembly 2017 (UNGA) held in New York.

SIDS DOCK was established by SIDS to facilitate the transformation of the SIDS energy sector and build resilience to the impacts of a changing climate by providing a collectively approach to the most critical needs and challenges of countries, and seek to transform a liquid petroleum dominated sector to low carbon economies dominated by renewable energy and efficiency.

"The presence of SIDS DOCK at this years World Future Energy Summit presents a major strategic occasion for small island states where the ideals of true and genuine partnerships have been evolving, developing and strengthening across small islands, whilst we are always looking for partners to help us grow, hence within this context WFES presents the ideal forum for us to engage in innovative ways and partnerships to enhance and expedite our journey to sustainable energy for all SIDS." declared President Faure.

SIDS DOCK is the only SIDS body to be officially recognised by the UN as a United Nations treaty organization and have so far met on the sidelines of the UNGA in New York.

WFES ends today, 18 January and is a chance for over 30000 professionals to join together to learn, network and source business solutions from the advancing future energy and clean technology. The four day Summit is being held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).