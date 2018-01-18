18 January 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Pregnant Okakarara Murder Accused Denied Bail

THE pregnant woman who allegedly fatally stabbed her father during a heated argument at Okakarara on Monday night, appeared in court and was denied bail yesterday.

Kaoko Tjave made her first court appearance before acting Okakarara magistrate Emelda Mujoro.

Mujoro explained to Tjave her legal right to engage a lawyer of her choice, to apply for a state-funded lawyer through the ministry of justice's directorate of legal aid, or to defend herself.

She opted to apply for a legal aid lawyer.

Mujoro then remanded the accused in custody, and postponed the case to 22 February to allow for further police investigations, and for her to acquire a state-funded lawyer.

Tjave was, however, advised to file for a formal bail application if she wanted to be released on bail before 22 February.

Prosecutor Pallhus Shuudeni strongly opposed the granting of bail to Tjave, citing the seriousness of the case she faces, her eight-month pregnancy notwithstanding.

Police spokesperson in the Otjozondjupa region, warrant officer Maureen Mbeha, told Nampa on Tuesday that the 63-year-old deceased man was allegedly stabbed once in the back by his daughter.

"The man died on the spot at his house where the argument took place," said Mbeha.

- Nampa

