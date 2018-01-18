A SWAKOPMUND woman who is accused of killing her two-year-old daughter along the Henties Bay-Terrace Bay road in the Erongo region in September 2016, is expected to make her second appearance in the High Court in Windhoek today.

Zenobia Seas (32) first appeared in the Windhoek High Court on 23 November 2017 before High Court judge Christie Liebenberg during a pre-trial conference.

Her case was then postponed until 18 January 2018, because she was scheduled to undergo a surgical operation in her home town of Walvis Bay sometime in December last year.

At the time, Seas' state-funded defence lawyer did not disclose the illness his client was suffering from as this was confidential information.

Seas is accused of smothering her daughter with a piece of cloth along the Henties Bay-Terrace Bay road in September 2016.

The case was transferred from the Swakopmund Magistrate's Court to the Windhoek High Court by the Office of the Prosecutor General on 25 October 2017.

Seas, who was employed at Husab Mine at the time of the incident, allegedly drove from Swakopmund with her daughter to a place about 112 kilometres north-west of Henties Bay, where the toddler was killed.

It is suspected that after suffocating the child, Seas put firewood under her vehicle in an effort to burn herself and the slain toddler's body inside the car.

However, the police arrived at the scene before the wood caught fire, and arrested her. Deputy prosecutor general Antonia Verhoef is representing the state in the matter.

