18 January 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: PDK Gears Up for Another Big Year Following Vevo Debut

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Rukee Kaakunga

NAMIBIA'S dynamic music trio PDK is gearing up for bigger things in 2018 after having their latest music video premiere on VEVO.

The group announced the exciting news about the premiere recently, telling fans through their various social media platforms that the video for their single 'Onjema' is now on one of the biggest video streaming sites.

VEVO, which is an acronym for 'video evolution', is an American multinational video hosting service founded in 2009, as a joint venture between the 'big three' record companies, Universal Music Group (UMG), Sony Music Entertainment (SME) and Warner Music Group (WMG).

One of the group's members, Patrick Mwashindange, said that making it to VEVO is a great achievement because it shows growth and recognition on an international stage. "It's international recognition so it's big for us. It's also a good thing because some music channels don't necessarily wait for musicians to send them videos and they instead pick up the videos themselves from sites such as VEVO," he said.

As for their plans for the rest of the year, the group will be doing what they do best - make good music. "This year we'll just be recording and shooting. In fact, we're just finishing off our next video," he said.

Their last album, 'Odikwa', is still doing well after its release last year and is available for sale, streaming or download on sites like Amazon, Apple iTunes and iTunes, Spotify and YouTube.

The group, who have been churning out hit albums since 2006, revealed that album number 12 will come out some time this year.

- rukee@namibian.com.na; @rukeeveni on Twitter

Namibia

Neckartal Dam Ready to Collect Water

THE Neckartal Dam is ready to collect water, even though it is only set for completion in mid-July this year. Read more »

Copyright © 2018 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.