Namibia: PDK Gears Up for Another Big Year Following Vevo Debut

NAMIBIA'S dynamic music trio PDK is gearing up for bigger things in 2018 after having their latest music video premiere on VEVO.

The group announced the exciting news about the premiere recently, telling fans through their various social media platforms that the video for their single 'Onjema' is now on one of the biggest video streaming sites.

VEVO, which is an acronym for 'video evolution', is an American multinational video hosting service founded in 2009, as a joint venture between the 'big three' record companies, Universal Music Group (UMG), Sony Music Entertainment (SME) and Warner Music Group (WMG).

One of the group's members, Patrick Mwashindange, said that making it to VEVO is a great achievement because it shows growth and recognition on an international stage. "It's international recognition so it's big for us. It's also a good thing because some music channels don't necessarily wait for musicians to send them videos and they instead pick up the videos themselves from sites such as VEVO," he said.

As for their plans for the rest of the year, the group will be doing what they do best - make good music. "This year we'll just be recording and shooting. In fact, we're just finishing off our next video," he said.

Their last album, 'Odikwa', is still doing well after its release last year and is available for sale, streaming or download on sites like Amazon, Apple iTunes and iTunes, Spotify and YouTube.

The group, who have been churning out hit albums since 2006, revealed that album number 12 will come out some time this year.

