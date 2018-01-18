Seychelles: Two Great Golf Courses to Play While Enjoying Life in Seychelles

The Seychelles archipelago -- popular for its beaches and turquoise-coloured waters -- is getting more and more attention as a golf holiday destination. The island nation has two golf courses on two different islands.

One is located on the main island of Mahe, and the other on the second-most populated island of Praslin. Both courses offer challenges for all levels of golfers.

The Seychelles Golf Club

Built almost 40 years ago on an old coconut plantation, the golf course is 4,992 yards with nine holes. It is on the located at Anse Aux Pins in the south-eastern side the main island Mahe. The golf course is only around 10 minutes from the Seychelles International Airport at Pointe Larue. It is the only one found on Mahe and is surrounded by luxuriant green hills.

The course is open daily from 8.00 a.m. and has a clubhouse with a bar that has DSTV cable channels, a pool table, cafeteria restaurant that serves snacks, fast food and full meals, tennis courts and a swimming pool. Visitors are welcome to the club and to participate in the sponsored competitions.

Contact persons: William Weidner - Club Professional - +248 273 3021

Godefroy Andrade - Club Manager - +248 437 6234

Website: http://www.sgc.sc/

The Lemuria Golf Course

The Constance Lémuria Resort boasts the only 18-hole golf course of the Indian Ocean archipelago of 115 islands which is perched on the far end of the Seychelles' second-most populated island of Praslin. The course was built in 2002 at Constance Lémuria hotel by architect Rodney Wright.

The golf course, which is described as challenging, features six holes rising up into the hills and has also won multiple World Travel Awards as Seychelles Leading Golf Resort and Indian Ocean leading Golf Resort since its opening.

With a view of the clear blue sea of the Indian Ocean, camouflaged by coconut trees, dotted with ponds and endless green meticulously kept grass, the championship course was voted as one of the 10 best 18 holes golf course in Africa by one of the world's most popular global television networks, CNN International in 2013.

This scenic golfing paradise is considered a tough challenge for any level of golfer because of the elevated tees, water hazards and wide fairways.

The use of golf buggy is mandatory and comes with a fee. Enthusiasts can also get lesson from professionals.