Kenya: Autopsy Shows Teen Killed By Police Was Shot 5 Times

Autopsy of the body of Robert Okinjo, the student who was killed by the police last week on suspicion of robbery, showed he had five gunshot wounds.

According to the autopsy report, Okinjo, 18, died as a result of excessive bleeding from the gunshot wounds on his head, chest and abdomen.

The post-mortem report further showed that the wounds were as a result of high velocity bullets, an indication that he was shot from close range.

IPOA

The autopsy was conducted Thursday at City Mortuary by the family's private doctor, and attended by this father, Dickson Opuka, and another family member.

Officers from the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) were also present during the examination. The officers are expected to visit the crime scene at Kwa Waweru Village in Kawangware today (Thursday).

Okinjo was a Form Four student at Winners Secondary in Kawangware.

According to family and neighbours, the police raided Okinjo's house on Monday last week, shot his three friends dead before taking him in a saloon car. He was killed few meters away from his house, they say.

A police report, however, indicated an exchange of fire, as the suspects attempted to rob a motorcyclist.

The families of the slain men on the other hand insist that the four were unarmed and have accused the police for killing the men in cold blood.

IPOA has already taken up the matter, and they are investigating if there was foul play in the student's death.

Meanwhile, Okinjo's body will be taken to Kakamega County for burial on Saturday.

"It pains us to bury an innocent young man who had a bright future ahead of him. Yet the officers who killed him are well known in this neighbourhood and are still free," said an uncle who did not wish to be named.

He added: "We are appealing to IPOA to fast-track the investigations to reveal the truth of the matter and for action to be taken against the officers who committed this crime."