18 January 2018

Iwacu (Bujumbura)

Burundi: "Amizero Y'abarundi" MPs Say Electoral Contribution Is "Illegal" and "Unconstitutional"

By Diane Uwimana

In a correspondence addressed to the Speaker of the National Assembly, a group of 25 MPs of the Independent coalition "Amizero y'Abarundi" consider the process of collecting the contribution to 2020 elections as unclear and illegal. "We cannot support a process that violates the law", reads the correspondence. They say Article 4 of the joint ministerial ordinance on the contribution to 2020 elections stipulates that the contribution is not compulsory.

MPs of "Amizero y'Abarundi" identify some irregularities in the process of collecting the contribution. They say it is unconstitutional. "The current Constitution stipulates that a State can call for all people's solidarity if there is natural or national disaster in a country, not just for elections", say the MPs.

They also say they are concerned about the lack of planning of that national activity which does not clearly reveal the total budget needed. "Amizero y'Abarundi" MPs say the requested contribution to the elections is a double taxation and a heavy burden for taxpayers within this precarious socio-economic situation that the country is going through. "It is not understandable to refer to a voluntary contribution and at the same time put in place a regulatory text highlighting a compulsory contribution for all while there is already a withholding tax for the category of civil servants," say the MPs.

They also deplore the registration of the deposit slip in the office of the Ministry of Home Affairs especially for associations while they were supposed to contribute voluntarily. "We oppose the withdrawal of this contribution from our salary as we regularly contribute like any other citizen according to the law," concludes the correspondence.

Contacted, the spokesperson for the National Assembly has said the correspondence hasn't so far reached the lower chamber.

