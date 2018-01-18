Tanzania: We Must All Protect the Environment - VP

VICE President, Ms Samia Suluhu Hassan, has reiterated the need for the public to embark on serious management of the environment in order to cope with the rising threats of climate change in the country.

She made the call in Dar es Salaam yesterday during a visit to Kigamboni and Ocean Road areas to inspect the construction of the sea protecting walls project. "I am earnestly calling on the public to change and embark on serious management of environment. Let us make it our norm," she said, adding that by so doing, the threats of climate change will be reduced.

Ms Samia said that the rising climate change threats were mostly caused by poor management of the environment, including tree felling, cultivations along coastal areas, leading to flooding, erosion, storms and rising sea levels. The VP, who stressed the need for inclusive management of the environment by the public to control the threats, said the nation incurred huge losses resulting from poor environmental management.

"The nation uses a lot of resources for treatment of cholera, as many of other souls die," she said, adding that everyone should be a good ambassador of environmental management for a healthier nation.

Commenting on the sea retaining Walls contrition Project, Ms Samia said it was being implemented in Dar es Salaam, Zanzibar and Pangani in Tanga. The VP said the rising sea levels were high and that if they weren't checked, floods linked to global warming would ensue, drive people out of their homes and destroy the coastal infrastructures.

The Minister of State in the Vice President's Office (Union and Environment), Mr January Makamba, said the country needed a wide range of environmental management projects in order to control the rising of threats of climate change.

He said the government was committed to mobilise more funds for mitigating the threats. The Project Manager, Mr Freddy Manyika, said the construction of the sea walls would cost over 5m US dollars.

He said the construction of the Kigamboni wall ( 500 metres) had been completed by 93 per cent while Ocean Road's ( 920metres) has been completed by 80 per cent.