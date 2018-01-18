Kenya: Muchai Named Kenya's Top Sports Personality - What They Said

Paralympian Samuel Muchai' triumph as the 2017 Kenya Sports Personality of the Year was celebrated by many on social media.

Muchai beat stiff competition from three other category winners -- world champions Conseslus Kipruto (3,000 metres steeplechase) and Hellen Obiri (5,000m) along with Deaflympian Beryl Wamira -- to emerge victorious.

"Since Soya began no person with disability has ever won overall award. Glad that has changed today. As I stand here I am changing mindset that people with disability cannot achieve," Muchai said in his victory speech.

Deputy President William Ruto, who graced the occasion, praised Muchai's success as a great achievement for those considered less privileged in society.

"Samuel Muchai, the Sports Personality of the Year, is a true hero and a shining example that with determination and focus, one can beat all odds. We are proud of you all as Kenya's sporting ambassadors, for your unparalleled dedication and patriotism," the DP tweeted.

Ruto also praised athletes Hellen Obiri and Conseslus Kipruto, who won the sportsman and woman awards respectively.

"Conseslus Kipruto and Hellen Obiri are exemplary athletes with an indomitable spirit and a strong will to excel. Your prowess has shone through and the accolade of sportsman and sportswoman of the year respectively is well deserved," he said.

"That was a great Celebrations Awards at the #SafaricomSoyaAwards 2018 sports personalities of year at KICC. Congratulations to Hellen Obiri @hellen_obiri, @KipConseslus Kipruto & with disability, Samuel Muchai for their outstanding performance. Thanks for making Kenya Proud," said Kenyan born Dutch long distance runner Lornah Kiplagat.

Scintillator@Atanasi_ wrote: "CONGRATULATIONS Conseslus Kipruto for winning Safaricom SOYA Sportsman of the Year 2017. Trouncing Bigwigs like Eliud Kipchoge and Geoffrey Kirui and the unbeatable Elijah Manangoi isn't a joke!