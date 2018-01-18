18 January 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: How Yola Market Fire Started - Official

Tagged:

Related Topics

A fire outbreak that occurred on Wednesday night at Yola market has been put out by men of the Adamawa State Fire Service.

The State Chief Fire Officer, Adamu Abdullahi, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Yola.

Mr. Abdullahi said his men were able to quench the fire which he said started from a grinding machine in the market.

"The fire only affected some grinding machines and part of grains shops," Mr. Abdullahi said.

He said that no life was lost and no serious injury was recorded during the incident.

NAN reports that the cost of damage to property has yet to be ascertained as shop owners are still assessing the destruction done to their wares by the inferno.

(NAN)

Nigeria

Conflict, Violence, Protests - and An Absent President

The ongoing Boko Haram conflict in the northeast, cycles of communal violence between pastoralists and farmers, and… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.