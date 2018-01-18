Tanzania: Minister Stresses Jan 22 Deadline for Schools' Rehabilitation Project

EDUCATION, Science and Technology Minister, Prof Joyce Ndalichako, has directed the Tanzania Building Agency (TBA) to work round-the-clock, to ensure that the rehabilitation of three schools whose opening date was extended to January 22 was completed by then.

The schools are Azania and Jangwani secondary schools in Dar es Salaam Regionand Milambo Secondary School of Tabora Region. Prof Ndalichako issued the directives in Dar es Salaam yesterday, after inspecting Jangwani and Azania Secondary Schools to see the rehabilitation progress.

" I am pleased that much of the work has been done but a lot more remains pending ...I am proposing that TBA hires more workers to help speed up the work," Prof Ndalichako said.

She stressed that much attention should be placed on crucial areas like classrooms, dormitories and toilets to facilitate reopening, and the rest would be finalised thereafter. "Painting work related to the dormitories, classrooms and toilets should also be finalised before three days to the opening date, as a precaution against students falling sick because of paint and dust, among other things," she said.

Prof Ndalichako revealed that over 2.3bn/- would be spent on finalising the rehabilitation work on two schools - 960m/- for Jangwani and 1.4bn/- for Azania. The ministry had already disbursed 30 per cent of the cost related to Jangwani.

"The work you have done in Kigoma and during the 10 days' time since the Permanent Secretary's extension is big; so, sustain for the pending phase," she remarked.

The Project Coordinator from TBA, Architect Cecilia Sospeter, pointed out that the delays had been caused by gaps on the assessments made earlier by the surveyors, pointing out that in the course of the work, they encountered challenges like unsurveyed areas, prompting an increase in the costs.

"We found out that most of the areas were surveyed as classrooms while some of them were for toilets, laboratories and toilets, each having its own demand in terms of materials For instance, some of the roofs were worn out and they were not indicated in the assessment but required attention... so we had to deal with such cases," Architect Sospeter elaborated.

She assured the minister that they would work day and night and increase the labour force to ensure that the work was completed on time. On January 6, this year, the Permanent Secretary, Mr Leonard Akwilapo, issued a directive for extending the opening date of the schools, noting that they would be required to make alterations in their academic timetable, to recover the lost period.