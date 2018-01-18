18 January 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Dodoma FC Coach Vows to Bounce Back

Tagged:

Related Topics

By By Alexander Sanga

DODOMA FC Head Coach Jamhuri Kihwelo has assured the team's supporters good results when they face JKT Oljoro at Ushirika ground in Moshi, this weekend.

Kihwelo whose team lost 2-0 to Rhino Rangers last weekend at Ally Hassan Mwinyi Stadium in Tabora, said they need to win the match in order to achieve their dream of playing in the premier league next season.

The former Ashanti United, Kajumulo FC and Coastal Union coach, Kihwelo said their team has rectified the mistakes which led them to their last match defeat. Dodoma FC returned to the designated capital on Monday and the team resumed training on Tuesday and they are expected to travel to Kilimanjaro tomorrow.

Dodoma FC are now placed second with 21 points after winning seven matches while losing four. They have netted thirteen and conceded nine goals. Mara based Biashara FC are now leading with twenty three points after eleven outings. They have managed to win seven games, drew two and lost three matches.

They have netted twelve and conceded six goals. Meanwhile, Dodoma Regional Football Association (DOREFA) secretary general Hamis Kissoy, has called upon football fraternity in the region to continue supporting their teams in their last three remaining matches. Kissoy said their 2-0 defeat against Rhino rangers should not make them to give up, but he insisted that the Dodoma FC technical bench and players should be united.

Kissoy said his association will continue supporting Dodoma FC in material and financial support.

Tanzania

We Must All Protect the Environment - VP

VICE President, Ms Samia Suluhu Hassan, has reiterated the need for the public to embark on serious management of the… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.