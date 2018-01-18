DODOMA FC Head Coach Jamhuri Kihwelo has assured the team's supporters good results when they face JKT Oljoro at Ushirika ground in Moshi, this weekend.

Kihwelo whose team lost 2-0 to Rhino Rangers last weekend at Ally Hassan Mwinyi Stadium in Tabora, said they need to win the match in order to achieve their dream of playing in the premier league next season.

The former Ashanti United, Kajumulo FC and Coastal Union coach, Kihwelo said their team has rectified the mistakes which led them to their last match defeat. Dodoma FC returned to the designated capital on Monday and the team resumed training on Tuesday and they are expected to travel to Kilimanjaro tomorrow.

Dodoma FC are now placed second with 21 points after winning seven matches while losing four. They have netted thirteen and conceded nine goals. Mara based Biashara FC are now leading with twenty three points after eleven outings. They have managed to win seven games, drew two and lost three matches.

They have netted twelve and conceded six goals. Meanwhile, Dodoma Regional Football Association (DOREFA) secretary general Hamis Kissoy, has called upon football fraternity in the region to continue supporting their teams in their last three remaining matches. Kissoy said their 2-0 defeat against Rhino rangers should not make them to give up, but he insisted that the Dodoma FC technical bench and players should be united.

Kissoy said his association will continue supporting Dodoma FC in material and financial support.