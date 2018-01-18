Namibia: Shaningwa Applauds Otjiwarongo for Housing Delivery

URBAN and rural development minister Sophia Shaningwa has applauded the Otjiwarongo municipality and the town's private sector for completing part of the Mass Housing initiative.

She was speaking at the handing over of 40 houses to residents of the Freedom and Heroes Park townships at Otjiwarongo yesterday, where she said the houses are priced between N$290 000 and N$409 000 without extras.

Shaningwa also used the occasion to do the groundbreaking for 360 more houses to be constructed at the town.

The public-private partnership (PPP) between the municipality and some developers saw eight developers being awarded contracts to complete five houses as part of the first phase.

The first phase was used as a test of whether the developers could deliver on time, within the budget and meeting the necessary standards, before standing a chance to be awarded more houses to construct.

The minister expressed delight over the prompt delivery of the houses, "instead of having houses laying idle and being exposed to vandalism".

"I am told that 40 houses are already occupied, which means that 40 families now have a place they call home," the minister said, adding that she is also happy that 360 more houses are to be constructed.

Shaningwa said the challenges of housing and urban land delivery are not difficult to overcome if the government, the private sector and community pool their resources and efforts to pursue inclusive, equitable and innovative strategies such as PPPs to deal with housing delivery.

The public-private partnership and private sector investment are part of the set tools government has identified to be used in scaling up the provision of affordable housing and serviced urban land to meet the ever-increasing needs of citizens.

Government's housing development strategy also recognises the community to play direct active roles through organised groups such as the Shack Dwellers Federation of Namibia, she added.

Shaningwa said part of the land that the municipality serviced and is constructing houses on under the PPP initiative has been made available to the federation. The federation has started installing bulk services, after which they will construct affordable houses for their members at the town.

The minister said housing projects are not only important in contributing to the realisation of desired outcomes in the social progression pillar of the Harambee Prosperity Plan, but also provide jobs, improved sanitation and security of tenure.