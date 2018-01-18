Kenya: Stop Benching Olunga, Kenyan Fans Tell Girona Coach

Kenyan football fans are urging Girona coach Pablo Machin to stop benching Michael Olunga in the wake of his heroics in La Liga last weekend.

The 23-year-old Kenya international, who has been likened to Dutch star Robin Van Persie in sections of the Spanish media, scored a hat trick on Saturday as Girona thrashed Las Palmas 6-0.

Olunga's exceptional performance excited Kenyans on social media with President Uhuru Kenyatta and Nasa leader Raila Odinga sending their congratulatory messages via Twitter.

Congratulations Michael @OgadaOlunga for making history as the first Kenyan footballer to score a goal in the @LaLiga; and the first player to score a hattrick for @GironaFC in the Spanish top league. Continue flying the #MagicalKenya flag high. pic.twitter.com/6n4qC2juDG

-- Uhuru Kenyatta (@UKenyatta) January 13, 2018

Congratulations to Kenyan born Michael Olunga on becoming the first @GironaFC player to score a hat-trick in the Spanish #LaLigaSantander

-- Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) January 13, 2018

Today's accomplishment by @OgadaOlunga will serve as an inspiration to all our young people and we are very proud of him. Well done Olunga

-- Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) January 13, 2018

Prior to the heroics against Las Palmas, Olunga had only featured for his club for 93 minutes all season, out of a possible 17 hours of competitive action.

Kenyans fans have now flooded Girona's official Twitter handle to voice their concerns over lack of playing time for the former Gor Mahia and Tusker player.

"Olunga needs more playing time, try it and be sure of competing with Real Madrid, Barcelona etc and not just being mere participants in the league," tweeted Frank Orinde.

"He deserves playing time," said Dennis Otieno.

"Proud of him. He is the reason we watch @GironaFC play," wrote Sammy jnr.