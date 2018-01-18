Africa: It's All About Choices

opinion

FORECASTS are that sub-Saharan African economies on the eastern side of the sub-continent, such as Ethiopia, Kenya and Tanzania, will far outperform those of Angola, South Africa and Zimbabwe, countries to the south.

It is further forecast that in terms of economic performance, within a geographical region, there will be countries on the continent which will far outshine much better-endowed and resourced neighbours in 2018.

The prediction is that Ghana, Senegal and Côte d'Ivoire will outperform Africa's economic powerhouse Nigeria. Mineral and resource-rich Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the two Sudans will perform poorer than Rwanda and Uganda.

Will Namibia's economy outperform the country's two neighbours, Angola, one of Africa's big economies, and the continent's other powerhouse, South Africa? As has been demonstrated in the past, every possibility exists. It has happened in the past, so why will it not happen again?

People around the world share universal experiences daily. They make choices or take decisions, of which some are less significant and for personal well-being or comfort, such as the clothes to wear or food to eat. Other decisions of greater importance that have a long-lasting impact are study and career choices; where to live and work; choosing a life partner; saving; and when to spend.

Politics and economics go hand in hand, with one always impacting on the other.

Around the world, groups of people in business and in positions of elected or appointed authority, who are tasked with responsibilities such as governing or administering, will also be making choices. The difference is that they usually impact on the life and future of others.

In a democracy, it could be an election outcome, and in business, ownership as an entrepreneur or part of decision-making that results from holding a managerial position. They help or influence the determination of choices, and the resultant outcomes.

There will always be risk attached to decision-making. If in deciding the clothes to wear or food to eat, those small decisions are incorrect. The consequence could be exposure to the elements and illness, or incorrect diet and lifestyle, with medical consequences. When it comes to bigger decisions, it could mean being stuck in a dead-end job, and in business, the consequence is slow or no growth, and possibly even bankruptcy.

An element of risk is always associated with choices or decision-making, but careless, reckless or being downright stupid should not form part of risk-taking. Decisions, small or big, must never be made haphazardly, as some cannot easily be reversed.

Life is like a road: some long or short, and others smooth, bumpy, straight or winding. Some lead to disaster and sadness, others to victory and jubilation, or defeat and disappointment. On life's journey, there will be corners, detours, intersections and crossroads along the way.

Journalists apply the five Ws when interviewing. The Ws are what, who, when, where, and why (an H for how is also crucial). The Ws are equally important in decision-making. Options are either few, or numerous. So, like an individual, an enterprise and a country too must consider all the possibilities. Consult widely and entertain all ideas, from the most simplistic to the most complicated.

Sometimes the idea could be unpalatable, or even politically not popular, but in the long run proves to have been the right one. Once a decision has been made, always be prepared to face the consequences. As to whether it was the right decision or not, time will tell. Have few regrets. Instead, learn, take corrective action, and make better decisions in future.

