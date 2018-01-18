ALL is set as Mwanza Volleyball Association (MWAREVA) readies to host the season's first tournament next week.

The two-day tournament that goes as Jambo Power Energy Volleyball Tournament, is scheduled to take place on January 27 and 28 at Mirongo courts in Mwanza.

The tournament organiser, Majaliwa Mayunga told the ' Daily News' yesterday that preparation is on top gear for them to host the season's opening matches. He said that the event was previously known as Rocky City Volleyball, but it has changed to Jambo Power Energy as the title sponsor.

The coordinator said everything is going on well and thanked the title sponsor who made it possible for staging the event. "We are very happy that Jambo Power Energy came to rescue the event, this is a good start and we hope to be with them for a long time," he said.

He added that the event is open for all Mwanza teams and he hoped more teams will come in a big number. "I want to encourage all Mwanza teams to come forward and take part in the event, it is very important to our sponsor and sport wellbeing, its an opportunity that needs us to do justice," he said.

Mayunga added that fabulous prizes await the winners of the event. He said the champion will pocket 1,000,000/-, second placed team will get 500,000/- , while 250,000/- will be awarded to the third-placed team.