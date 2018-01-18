Tanzania: Dar Businesspersons Arraigned Over Abuse of National Flag

TWO businessmen were arraigned before the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam yesterday, charged with organised crime and illegal flying of the national flag on a Chinese ship.

The arraignment comes few days after reports of a Tanzanian-flagged cargo ship, Andromeda, being seized in Greece with materials used in making explosives, reportedly destined to Libya.

Before Senior Resident Magistrate Victoria Nongwa, the accused Issa Haji, alias Salum, a Director of Lucky Shipping Co. Limited and Abdullah Issa Hanga, also Director with Saha Company Limited, were not allowed to enter any plea to the charges because their offences fall under the Economic and Organised Crime Control Act.

The magistrate ordered the duo to remain incustody until January 22, when the court is expected to hear submissions on their application for bail. In the trial, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), has filed a certificate in terms of section 36 (2) of the Economic and Organised Crime Control Act, requesting the court to deny bail to the accused on grounds that the interests of the Republic will be at jeopardy if the two are bailed out.

The prosecution team that comprises State Attorneys Wankyo Simon, Salim Msemo and Mossie Kaima, alleged that the accused committed the offences between July 19, 2017 and January 16, 2018 in Dar es Salaam.

It is alleged that they jointly knowingly furnished advice, assistance and direction in the conduct of the business of the criminal racket by flying the National Flag of the United Republic of Tanzania on the foreign fishing vessel, HUIHANG 68.

The prosecution alleged further that the two accused flew the national flag on the Chinese ship, previously known as GREKO-02, without the certificate of registry from the Registrar of Ships, with intent to reap profit or other benefits from illegal fishing activities.

It is further claimed that within the same period in Dar es Salaam, knowingly the accused permitted the flying of the country's national flag on the foreign ship without having the certificate of registry from the Registrar of Ships, camouflaging the vessel as Tanzanian.

The Surface and Maritime Transport Regulatory Authority oversees the registration of ocean going vessels in Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar Maritime Authority administers the operations in the Isles.

The separation of maritime administration between Tanzania mainland and Zanzibar follows the decision by the Zanzibar government to opt out of the Tanzania Merchant Shipping Act of 2003 and instead enact the Zanzibar Maritime Transport Act of 2006 to oversee the industry.