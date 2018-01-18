18 January 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Arnold Origi's Move to Crystal Palace Now in Doubt

By Nahashon Musungu

Former Kenya international goalkeeper Arnold Origi's chances of securing a transfer to English Premier League side Crystal Palace has been thrown into jeopardy.

This is according to The Guardian which has reported that Palace are instead closing in on a deal with Spanish goalkeeper Vicente Guaita.

The 33-year-old has reportedly been training with the English club for the last fortnight with the aim of securing a contract.

Guaita, who turns out for Getafe in La Liga, is expected in England anytime to complete a transfer estimated at Sh400 million, and could offer an alternative for Julián Speroni and Wayne Hennessey.

Guaita's impending transfer to Palace will definitely imply the English club has opted against signing Origi, who had asked for permission from his Norway club Lillestrom to try and secure the move.

"I think Arnold has played his last game for us. We wish him luck with his career," said Lillestrom coach Arne Erladnsen said two weeks ago.

In August 2017, Origi acquired a Norwegian passport, effectively forcing him to call time on his career with the Kenyan national team after 12 years.

The son of Kenyan legend Austin Oduor and cousin to Wolfsburg star Divock, the goalkeeper has enjoyed an illustrious career spanning 16 years.

He started out at Kenyan clubs Mathare United and Tusker before moving to Norway, initially at third division club FK Moss.

He subsequently turned out for second division clubs Fredikstad and Ull/Kisa before landing at Lillestrom four years ago.

Last year was arguably Origi's most successful in Europe, as he helped his club win the domestic cup following a 3-2 victory over Sarpsborg in a thrilling final, a result that also assured the side qualification to compete in the 2018/2018 UEFA Europa League season.

