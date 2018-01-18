18 January 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Tanzania: Tunda - Listen, I'm Not Carrying Diamond's Child!

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Nation
Tunda was rumoured to be carrying Diamond's child.
By Thomas Matiko

Bongo flava star Diamond Platnumz or Simba as he's popularly known is at it again. He's hitting the headlines on women-related matters.

The woman at the centre of the controversy this time is Tanzanian video vixen and socialite Tunda Kisura. She is supposedly carrying his child.

But the rumour does not stop there.

It has also been claimed in showbiz circles that Diamond's well-known baby mama Hamisa Mobetto and Tunda have been involved in a bitter exchange of words because of the alleged pregnancy.

Tunda recently took the time to clear the air on the matter, saying:

"Nimechoka mimi kuongelea hili suala, mimi na chibu hatuna uhusiano wowote wa kimapenzi nilishasema yaani hii ni mara ya nne nasema yani ni mtu ambaye namuheshimu halafu unajua mimi ni team WCB, nawapenda WCB wote ndio maana unaona nimekaa upande wa WCB kwahiyo hayo mambo ya mimi kutoka na Naseeb sio kweli Naseeb ni mtu tu ambaye namuheshimu na nampenda, Halafu sina kibendi (mimba), kila siku kibendi jamani eeh! Nimechoka sina mimba mimi."

(I'm tired of talking about this issue, Chibu (Diamond's nickname) and I aren't romantically involved in any way.

This is the fourth time that I am addressing this issue. I respect him and am close to Team WCB. I love them all and all that's being said about Naseeb and I is not true. Having said that, I want to repeat that I'm not pregnant by him or anybody else.)

Diamond has been quick to rubbish the claims stating that he is used to the kind of life where everyone will try to make up and sell a story using his name.

His partner whom he confessed to cheating on , Zari, has also weighed in on the matter, asking her fans to stop tagging her on blogs reporting on the alleged affair as she insists that she will stick to her relationship with the star and doesn't need advice from anyone.

Tanzania

We Must All Protect the Environment - VP

VICE President, Ms Samia Suluhu Hassan, has reiterated the need for the public to embark on serious management of the… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.