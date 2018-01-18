Liberia: PUL Takes Press Freedom Day

The Press Union of Liberia has named Harper City, Maryland County as the host for this year's celebration of World Press Freedom Day.

The United Nations General Assembly declared May 3 to be World Press Freedom Day to raise awareness of the importance of freedom of the press and remind governments of their duty to respect and uphold the right to freedom of expression enshrined under Article 19 of the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights and marking the anniversary of the Windhoek Declaration.

In Liberia, the Press has remained robust in implementing the Windhoek Free Press standard innovated together by African newspaper journalists, the basis for the UN Declaration.

A release said journalists will in the lead up to World Press Freedom Day zoom their attention on the great people of Maryland, their leaders and non-governmental organizations on problems confronting the region.

Maryland is part of Liberia's Southern-eastern region which has some of the worse roads and challenge school and health systems.

The Press Union of Liberia has constituted a Preparatory Committee for the successful hosting of the day.

Those named on the Preparatory Committee include Estelle Liberty Kermon - Chairman; Bobby Allison - Co-Chairman; Francis Pelenah- Secretary; Jayjay Cambell, member; Solo Lewis, member; Patience Handful Dalieh, member; Eric Gbasue, member; Rhodoxon Fayah, member; and Musah Kanneh, member, among others.

Moreover, the PUL has constituted its 2018 Awards Committee. Those named are Jarlaweh A. Tonpo - Chairman; Fallah Matthew, Blamo Robertson, George Kennedy, Horatio Willie, Abel Plackie, Siebo Williams, Carolyn Myers Zodua and Patrick Flomo, members.

Meanwhile, the operating framework or guidelines for 2018 Awards Event will be developed with technical assistance from Internews, the manager of the Liberia Media Development being funded by USAIDS to help efficiently cover the community radio sector.