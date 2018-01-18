West Africa: EJS Congratulates Ecowas

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has congratulated the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) for selecting January 16 each year as ECOWAS Human Rights Day.

ECOWAS Human Rights Day was proclaimed on December 16, 2016 during the 50th Ordinary Session of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government with the aim to promote human rights and inclusive government mainly with regard to women and you.

The Day is in honor of President Sirleaf's unwavering support to the regional efforts of the advancement of the promotion and protection of human rights for the benefit of the ordinary ECOWAS citizens.

"Today marks another milestone in the history of Liberia; I extend deep honor to ECOWAS for the honor bestowed on me for selecting January 16, the day I was sworn in as the first elected female President of Africa every year as ECOWAS Human Rights Day," President Sirleaf said.

According to an Executive Mansion release, President Sirleaf made the statement on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at Bella Casa Hotel during the official celebration of ECOWAS Human Rights Day held under the theme: "Promoting of Rights to Education towards the Attainment of ECOWAS Vision 2020."

The Liberian leader noted investing in education and training is essential to national growth.

She said currently the number of children in school is 1.5 million among others.

She furthered that additional 270 schools were constructed across the country to enhance quality education thereby affording more children the right to education.

Making remarks, President-elect George M. Weah said rebuilding of Liberia's educational system after 15 years of civil war has been and will continue to be a serious challenge to successive Liberian governments.

He thanked President Sirleaf for her commitment in Liberia's educational system, among others.