Liberia: 'Police Brutality'

Armed police officers of the Emergency Response Unit (ERU) on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 are said to have violently dispersed a group of protesting students at Sime Darby Oil Palm Plantation in Grand Cape Mount and Bomi counties, The NEWS has gathered.

Sime Darby, the world's largest plantation and palm oil producer has a concession in the two counties.

Police spokesman, Sam Collins failed to return our calls as promised on Wednesday, January 17, 2018 to speak to alleged brutality melted against the protesting students of the company's school.

A group of students on Tuesday paralyzed normal operations at the oil palm plantation when they besieged the company and blocked entrances to the plantations in the two counties.

The students were against management alleged withdrawal of buses that usually convey them to school.

They demanded that the company redeploys the buses because the withdrawal was causing serious problem for them.

They told The NEWS in an interview via phone that commuting to and from school is a tedious task that they have to perform daily, or miss classes.

"We resorted to protest since every appeal to management has failed," one of the students said.

But, the protest was violently dispersed by ERU officers, who manhandled the students, Musu Goodrich, a mother of one of the students, who was allegedly manhandled.

Musu disclosed that her son, Robert Goodrich of the 12 grade class and some of his colleagues were mercilessly flogged by the police.

She said the police allegedly took away several valuable items from the protesters including cell phones and personal computer belonging to her husband, which her son had taken to school when they started the protest.

Musu explained that Bomi County Representative Edwin Snowe secured the release of her son and some of his colleagues who were detained at Clay Checkpoint in Bomi without charge.

"They were jailed with their uniform on them", she added.

She explained that her son didn't sleep last Tuesday because he is suffering from severe body pain.

Musu also alleged that Sime Darby's Manager was personally involved in brutalizing students, but The NEWS was unable to independently verify this, as the company's public relations officer phone was at a switch-off last evening.