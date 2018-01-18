18 January 2018

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: Inauguration Activities Released

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has released the calendar of events leading to the Inauguration of President-elect George Manneh Weah and Vice President-elect Jewel Howard Taylor beginning January 19 through 22, 2018.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, the inaugural 2018 Calendar of Events begins on Friday, January 19, with what is dubbed: "Taste of Liberia". This event takes place at the Nancy B. Doe Market, Jorkpen Town, Sinkor from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The release said the Muslim community on Friday will host an inaugural Intercessory Prayers at the Benson Street Mosque from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

On Saturday, January 20, there will be a Peace Football Match between Weah All Stars (WAS) and the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) at the Barclay Training Center from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon.

Also on the same day, the release said the Women of Liberia will have an honoring program at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium beginning at 10:00 a.m. through 3:00 p.m.

On Sunday, January 21, at 11:00 a.m., an Inaugural Intercessory Service takes place at the Centennial Memorial Pavilion that will be hosted by the Christian community.

Later in the evening, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., a Musical, Arts, Culture and Fashion Show showcasing Liberia takes place at the Monrovia City Hall.

On Monday, January 22, 2018, the Official Inauguration Ceremony of President-elect, Mr. George Manneh Weah and Vice President-elect, Mrs. Jewel Howard Taylor, takes place at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville beginning at 9:45 a.m.

Immediately following the swearing-in ceremony, an Inaugural Luncheon takes place at the same venue, the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex, beginning 1:30 p.m. through 2:30 p.m.

At 7:00 p.m., the Inaugural Ball, in honor of President George Manneh Weah and Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor takes place at the Executive Pavilion on Ashmun Street in Monrovia.

